SRAM, RockShox and Zipp launch XPLR collection

SRAM, RockShox and Zipp have launched the XPLR collection, celebrating a “new era of drop bar riding with three product sets to make gravel yours”.

SRAM

SRAM’s new 1x-specific wireless drivetrains target a gearing ‘sweet spot’. With a 10-44T cassette and matching derailleur, riders get a big range for gravel climbs and tight jumps for fast riding on road. Choose from three levels – RED, Force, and Rival – that all feature SRAM’s AXS wireless shifting, chain management and refined hydraulic disc brakes.

XPLR eTap AXS rear derailleurs

The SRAM XPLR eTap AXS rear derailleur is a dedicated 1x specific unit designed for use with XPLR 10-44T cassettes. “It makes for an uncluttered drivetrain that takes on pavement and singletrack with equal aplomb,” said a statement. “Wireless and proven eTap shift logic, AXS connectivity, and advanced chain management mean this derailleur does exactly what you want when you need it.”

– Available at SRAM RED, Force and Rival levels

– Wireless electronic eTap shift logic for intuitive shifting, easy setup, and reliability

– 1x specific for use with 10-44T XPLR and 10-36T cassettes

– SRAM AXS enabled, allowing easy personalisation

– Chain management keeps the drivetrain quiet and secure

– Larger X-SYNC pulleys for increased durability and efficiency

– Compatible with existing eTap batteries

XPLR 10-44T cassettes

The 440% range of the XPLR 10-44T cassette provides smooth gear progression when you’re sweating up gravel climbs, and tight jumps on the high end for when it’s time to drill it on asphalt, said the brand. Shift features on each cog are optimised for electronic shifting.

– Available at XG-1271 and XG-1251 levels

– X-Range gearing gives you more range and a smoother gear progression, so you’re always in the right gear

– 440% range gives the coverage 1x gravel riders want

– For use with XPLR 1x rear derailleurs

– Compatible with Flattop chains

– Compatible with XDR driver body

– MINI CLUSTER technology for lightweight and durability

New Direct Mount 1x cranksets

“We originated the 1x drivetrain, and the SRAM RED and Force 1 cranksets evolve the innovation,” said SRAM. Lightweight and stiff direct mount 1x chainrings in sizes from 38-46T mate with durable carbon arms to place your bike’s gear range in the ‘sweet spot’ for your needs, with minimal complications. The X-SYNC narrow-wide chainring technology keeps your chain where it needs to be, a new wide stance option provides maximum ttre clearance, and the XPLR 10-44T cassettes take care of the range.

– Single-ring drivetrain simplifies functionality and reduces weight

– New direct mount chainrings shed weight compared to a traditional spider

– SRAM X-SYNC wide-tooth, narrow-tooth chainring technology provides maximum chain control

– Laser-etched chainring finish is more durable

– DUB bottom bracket adds durability, simplicity and broad compatibility

– Can be upgraded to a power meter

Force 1 wide crankset

“We originated the 1x drivetrain, and the SRAM Force 1 Wide crankset evolves the innovation,” said SRAM. It’s lighter, stronger and simpler and are direct mount for less weight. Wide variant cranks accommodate the largest of tyres for your 1x gravel machine.

– Direct mount chainrings in 38t through 46t

– DUB bottom bracket adds durability and simplicity

– Wide chainline crankset to fit the biggest gravel tyres

– Longer DUB crank spindle accommodates both Road and MTB width frame bottom bracket standards for unmatched cross-compatibility across brands

– Compatible with 135, 142 and Boost rear spacing

– Can be upgraded to power meters

Rockshox

RockShox “brings the party to gravel” with a new fork and dropper post. The all-new XPLR collection is designed specifically to make dirt road journeys ‘extra efficient and more enjoyable’. Built from the ground up to gravel, the new Rudy features enough travel to keep your ride ‘comfortably in control when curiosity takes you off the beaten path’. Matched with the fresh Reverb AXS XPLR, RockShox has created a gravel-specific design complete with built-in compliance.

Rudy Ultimate XPLR

The new Rudy is a ‘perfect match’ for your gravel bike, featuring all-new 30mm upper tubes built around the Charger Race Day damper and SoloAir spring.

– Purpose-built and laser-focused on gravel and e-gravel bikes

– 30mm upper tubes are light and look the part

– 30mm or 40mm travel options

– Charger Race Day damper tuned for gravel needs with rock-solid lockout and a full range of rebound adjust

– Solo Air spring perfectly tuned for shorter travel and efficiency over bumps

– Short fender compatibility with a 3-bolt system

– Full fender compatibility with custom stealth stay bosses

– Lightweight machined and anodised crown offers a premium and durable finish

– Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise

– Up to 700×50 tyre clearance

– Available in new Kwiqsand Signature colourway or Gloss Black

– E-bike approved

Reverb AXS XPLR

The new Reverb AXS XPLR dropper post delivers ‘more control, confidence, and fun on gravel roads everywhere’. RockShox has created an all-new design complete with lightweight air-only internals featuring built-in compliance called ActiveRide. Enabled by SRAM AXS technology, Reverb AXS XPLR is part of the ‘ultimate’ personalised cockpit.

– New 27.2mm Reverb AXS XPLR delivers more control, confidence, and fun for gravel

– ActiveRide – Air only internals provide a fully rigid top-out position. With the touch of your AXS controller, you’ve got built-in compliance to ensure comfort and control over the roughest sections of gravel

– Two travel options to choose – 50mm or 75mm

– Saddle clamp options compatible with 7mm round rails, 7x9mm oval rails, and 7x10mm oval rails

– Seat post length includes 400mm and 350mm (50mm drop only)

– AXS Technology allows rider customisation via the AXS Mobile App

– AXS handlebar controls (drop or flat bar)

– Shared battery with all other SRAM AXS enabled components

– System is completely waterproof and dustproof to IP69K – take it anywhere

– SRAM AXS battery and charger included

Zipp

The 101 XPLR is Zipp’s first purpose-built wheelset for gravel. Thanks to its MOTO Technology, this wheelset arms gravel cyclists with more control and durability over harsh terrain, providing a smooth ride quality that helps reduce rider fatigue.

– ZR1 hubset for better seal design, improved durability and quicker response with 66 points of engagement

– MOTO Technology, the 101 XPLR’s single-wall rim construction, provides excellent compliance and vibration damping

– TyreWiz is an add-on option for 101 XPLR to dial in your pressure for an even more compliant ride

– Available in 700c or 650b with a 27mm wide internal profile

– Weights: 700c: 1,665g / 650b: 1590g

– Available in two colours, Standard and Kwiqsand

– Lifetime warranty

G40 XPLR tyre

The tyre’s casing and bead-to-bead puncture protection strip navigates the ‘fine line between supple and stiff so that grip and performance do not suffer while making an incredibly durable gravel tyre’, said Zipp. The G40 XPLR 40mm width was selected to be most effective with its tread pattern while also fulfilling riders’ evolving preferences for wider tyres for gravel events and off-pavement riding.

– Weight: 480g

– Tubeless Ready and Hookless compatible, tube compatible

– ETRTO: 40-622 (700x40c)

– Tan sidewall

Service Course SL-70 XPLR handlebar

– Updated distinctive Zipp cosmetics

– 70mm reach and 115mm drop allow a comfortable hoods position and a shallow drops position

– 5-degree drop flare and 11-degree drop outsweep creates a drops position 6cm wider than hoods

– Ergonomic top with 3-degree backsweep

– Matte Black nano blast aluminium

– ISO 4210 compliant

– Lifetime warranty

