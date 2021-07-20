Stac launching new adventure pack on Kickstarter

Share Facebook

Stac is launching its first product on Kickstarter, a five-in-one adventure pack.

The core innovation is a design that allows the pack to expand from a money belt to a waist pack to a sling or a musette pack, which packs into its pocket when travelling or not being used. One pack can be used to carry a few valuables at its smallest or up to a 13-inch laptop when fully expanded, the brand said.

“We got fed up with carrying too much stuff in backpacks or losing things from our pockets, so we decided to create one pack that allows people to carry everything they need for the day and nothing they don’t,” said Charlie Parkin, co-founder, Stac.

“It’s so easy to lose smartphones and we’re becoming obsessed, constantly checking them; we’ve found the smart pocket to be one of the favourite features – to protect our smartphones but also protect us from our smartphones.”

This is the first product from the ‘all weather adventure stack’, a system of products that ‘stack’ together to help people enjoy adventures, whilst being prepared.

The second product is the Stac Suit, a waterproof suit that packs into the Stac Pac for cycling, hiking, festivals and general outdoor adventuring that will launch in the coming months.

