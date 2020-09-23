Stages celebrates fifth TdF win for its power meters, first for Dash computers

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Stages Cycling is congratulating Tadej Pogačar on his Tour de France win – marking the fifth overall Tour de France victory for Stages power meters and the first for the new Stages Dash GPS cycling computers.

“This is what we live for at Stages,” said Jim Liggett, Stages Cycling CEO. “We make the tools and technology to help not just a world-class organisation like UAE Team Emirates, but any rider have their best ride. Five Tour de France wins clearly demonstrates the performance of our power meter technology, and now also our Stages Dash GPS computers, at the highest level of the sport. Thank you Tadej.”

In his first Tour, the 21-year-old Slovenian won three stages and clinched the White Jersey for best young rider, the Polka Dot Jersey for best climber, and the Malliot Jaune for overall victory, becoming the first rider to take home all three overall jerseys since Eddy Merckx in 1969. Pogačar is also the second youngest Tour de France winner in history, next to 20-year-old Henri Cornet, who won the race in 1904.

UAE Team Emirates trains and races exclusively with the US-made Stages Power L single-sided Gen 3 Campagnolo Super Record power meters, available for $849.99 MSRP, and the Stages Dash M50, available for $249 MSRP.

All Stages power meters also work with the latest Stages Dash M50 and Dash L50 GPS cycling computers as well as other third-party ANT+ and Bluetooth Smart compatible cycling computers.

More information about Stages power meters and the latest Dash computers is available from authorised Stages Cycling dealers and online at www.stagescycling.com.

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: