Stages Cycling launches new Dash M200 and L200 GPS cycling computers

Stages Cycling has announced the launch of two new GPS cycling computers, the Dash M200 and L200.

The Dash 200 features a full-colour screen, cycling-specific maps, and a full assortment of training features. WiFi compatibility allows riders to wirelessly add workouts, courses, or maps to Dash, and sync rides to third-party apps such as TrainingPeaks, Strava, and Komoot.

The Stages Dash M200 retails for £239 and features a full colour 2.2” display, 16 GB of storage and a weight of 77g. The larger Dash L200 is £289, features a 2.7” display and weighs 105g. Both utilise a quarter-turn mount and can be displayed in landscape or portrait mode.

The 200 series Dash GPS cycling computer is Stages’ third-generation head unit but is the first time Stages has designed and built head units in cooperation with Giant. The Dash 200s are available with Giant or Stages Cycling branding but have the same functionality.

“Stages has worked with Giant Group as a manufacturing partner on our smart and commercial indoor bikes for several years, and we’re thrilled to expand the partnership to head units,” said Pat Warner, SVP of product at Stages Cycling. “Giant was able to add valuable insight to the project with their product development and industry experience, and Stages brings training and software expertise. The combination delivers an excellent product to the end consumer.”

The Dash has already seen World Tour success with major stage wins from Giant-sponsored Team Bike Exchange-Jayco.

“We’ve enjoyed a great working relationship with the team at Stages and have immense respect for what they have accomplished in the last 10 years,” said Jeff Schneider, head of product and marketing for gear at Giant.

“Partnering with them to bring this new generation of Dash head units to market brought the strengths of both companies together. The cooperation has definitely delivered class-leading head units that provide clear and relevant riding data across Giant’s full range of bikes including our e-bike category.”

Dash 200 key features:

– Automatic Profiles: Dash automatically builds screens and data fields based on connected sensors

– Live data graphing: See live graphs on device of power, heart rate, cadence, speed, or elevation

– Bright, full colour, high-resolution screen with backlight, user-selectable brightness, auto-dimming mode, and Dark Mode

– Supported by the powerful Stages Cycling app for easy customisation, setup, and ride analysis

– Cycling-specific maps with colour coded roads, bike routes, paths and trails

– Points of interest, including bike shops, cafes, pubs, gas stations and rest stops

– Turn-by-turn course navigation with on-screen notifications and audio alerts

– FTP and heart rate zone estimator, with colour coded power and HR zones

– Preloaded with workouts, and advanced power metrics including TSS, IF and Normalized Power

– New and improved hardware. IP57 dust and water-resistant, durable and easy to navigate between pages or hit Lap

– Battery Life: 10 hours at max operation (Displaying maps with 1 sensor connected, with 100% backlight). Up to 18 hours with reduced power mode enabled

– Storage Space: 16GB

– Mount: Quarter turn

– Wi-Fi enabled for wireless transfer of routes, workouts and rides