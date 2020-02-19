Stages Cycling partners with Carmichael Training Systems

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Stages Cycling has partnered with Carmichael Training Systems (CTS) for two years.

Celebrating 20 years in business in 2020, CTS coaches will exclusively rely on Stages Dash GPS computers and Stages Power metres, and Stages will provide exclusive access to purchase incentives on Stages products for the athletes that rely on CTS services to achieve their goals.

“I’ve been a long-time admirer of Stages products,” said CTS founder and head coach, Chris Carmichael. “The way they revolutionized power measurement for cyclists, making what was once only a tool for the highest level professional athletes available to any rider regardless of their level or ability, has made a profound impact on endurance coaching.

“I can see the Stages Dash, with its incredible utilisation of colour and customization to deliver workout goals and real-time feedback having a similar effect when it comes to GPS head units.”

Sean Coffey, Stages Cycling’s global marketing director, said: “Chris Carmichael and CTS are icons of endurance athletics and partnering with their coaches, and by extension, athletes, is a unique opportunity.

“We look forward to working together to help athletes realise their goals, whether that’s gaining fitness, losing weight, and maintaining strength or competing in the world’s toughest events.”