Stages Cycling releases new Shimano MTB and gravel power meter options

Stages Cycling has released new Shimano-compatible power meters for MTB and gravel riding, with new models available from authorised dealers.

Building on its experience as the “world’s largest” manufacturer of cycling power meters, Stages now offers accurate and reliable power measurement for the new gravel-focused Shimano GRX 810 crank as well as dual-sided and driveside options for XT and XTR cranks.

“Stages Power meters revolutionised the power measurement category when we launched seven years ago, and we continue to expand the range offered to provide riders options, no matter what bike they choose,” said Pat Warner, Stages Cycling vice president.

“These new models maintain our focus on innovation, accuracy, and reliability, drawing on our years of experience providing power to top MTB and adventure riders like 2020 Olympic hopeful Erin Huck the legendary Geoff Kabush. And with our Factory Install Programme in the US, riders can also choose to send their own XT, XTR, and GRX cranks in to add power to their rides right now.”

Pricing ranges from $349/£349/€399 /$699AUD for GRX 810 L Power to $1199/£1099/€1199 /$1999AUD for XTR LR Power. In North America, Stages Factory Install is now also available for XT and XTR cranksets, and riders can send their own cranks to the Boulder factory to have power added starting at $549 for LR and $299 for either left or right only.

All Stages power meters feature:

– High-resolution Gen 3 Stages electronics with enhanced signal strength for reliable, consistent data capture and transfer

– Integrated accelerometer for magnet-free cadence – easy setup and no need for extra sensors or magnets

– Both ANT+ and Bluetooth transmission for compatibility with virtually any computer, phone or smart trainer

– Tested and proven accuracy to +/- 1.5%

– Active Temperature compensation for consistent performance

– IPX7 water resistant

– User-replaceable CR2032 batteries

– Superlight – adds just 20 grams