Stan’s announces wheels with new M-pulse hubs

Stan’s has introduced wheels with its new M-pulse hubs, which combine quality materials and construction with a smarter engagement system.

The heart of the M-pulse hub is a bombproof locking engagement system with six pawls equipped with Neodymium rare earth magnets. With 216 points of engagement, M-pulse hubs need 1.66° of rotation to start putting power to the rear wheel. When engaged, multiple teeth on each pawl lock into a hardened steel ratchet ring while each pawl’s magnet ensures perfect alignment. This not only lets M-pulse freehubs engage more reliably and consistently than traditional spring-based pawl designs, said Stan’s, but also provides an even more important advantage: less friction and rotational resistance when not engaged.

The M-pulse engagement system is based on the Project321 magnetic pawl design, and all freehub body shells, magnetic pawls, ratchet rings, spacers, and axles are manufactured at Project321’s small-batch CNC shop in Bend, Oregon. Each M-pulse hub is then assembled entirely at Stan’s headquarters in Big Flats, New York.

Each detail of the M-pulse hub has been engineered to systematically eliminate weaknesses found in traditional pawl and ratchet-style hubs, said Stan’s. The new M-pulse hub starts with the most simple and durable version of Project321’s magnetic pawls and features an all-new freehub body and main seal design.

Every bearing on the M-pulse hub is shielded, meaning no bearing seal is directly exposed, for smooth rolling in all conditions and increased bearing life. The 17mm axles are made of 7075 aluminium and roll on long-lasting Enduro brand bearings that feature custom-tuned grease fills that reduce resistance. A double-row main freehub bearing was chosen after tests proved it to be more durable than two individual, separate bearings. Multiple teeth on each pawl provide a greater surface area to distribute load to improve engagement, and the angle of the pawls was optimised to distribute stress away from the rotating bearings for added durability under high torque.

Beyond the strength and speed of engagement, M-pulse hubs feature adjustable preload that decreases drag and resistance for less effort and more speed. Adjustable preload also prolongs bearing life by allowing the hub’s bearing tension to be tuned with greater precision in contrast with most hubs that tension unevenly by relying solely on how much the bike’s axle has been tightened. A precision piece of equipment deserves the option of precise tuning, and the M-pulse hub’s adjustable preload, available on both the front and the rear hub, delivers that level of tuning precision, said Stan’s. M-pulse hubs are backed by a five-year warranty.

M-pulse hubs are available as complete wheelsets (MSRP starting at $965) laced to the MK4 asymmetric rims, including the 30mm wide Flow MK4, 28mm wide Arch MK4, and 25mm wide Crest MK4 that were all launched last summer. With flanges optimised to better balance spoke tension on each side of the rim, M-pulse hubs allow a single spoke length to be used for an entire matched MK4 wheelset. All wheels continue to rely on traditional J-bend spokes.

All carbon CB7 and the Podium SRD series wheelsets (MSRP starting at $1,987) will also roll on the new M-pulse hubs. However, M-pulse hubs will not be available on the downhill and enduro-ready EX3 and on the more affordable S2 series wheels. Both are built with the E-sync hubs introduced last June.

M-pulse hub options include Shimano Micro Spline, HG, or SRAM XDR freehubs, in 6-bolt or Centerlock brake style, and configurations to fit all popular through-axle widths.

All wheelsets equipped with M-pulse hubs are also part of Stan’s Connection programme. With each wheelset registration, the brand will donate $10 to support the local trail group or cycling-related charitable organisation of your choice.

Initially, wheels with M-pulse hubs will be available through local and online bike shops. Eventually, consumers will also be able to purchase online directly from Stan’s.