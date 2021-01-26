Stan’s NoTubes expands distribution, strengthens European presence

Share Facebook

Stan’s NoTubes is expanding its representation in Europe, Scandinavia and the United Arab Emirates.

It has welcomed four new distributors: Damil Components/Montalbetti in Italy, Zelvegian Brothers in Greece, Ikandomore in Denmark covering the Nordic region, and The Floating Pivot in the UAE.

The brand has also increased stock levels at its Rotterdam-based warehouse, increased wheel building capacity at its Belgian-based assembler, and established a dedicated sales office based in Riedstadt, Germany.

Stan’s EMEA sales manager Clayton Goldsmith will oversee the restructured programme from the Reidstadt location, providing sales and support to distributors, OEM customers and end-users.

Goldsmith can be contacted at clayton.goldsmith@notubes.com or +1 607-562-2877 x 3213.

Stan’s has also moved to a selective distribution system in Europe.

Mike Bush, president of Stan’s NoTubes, said: “Selective distribution is a key part of our strategy for continued success in Europe. We want to ensure that our full range of products is available in all relevant sales channels and that the customers are supported by a network of highly qualified distributors and dealers.”

Stan’s distribution network covers 33 countries across the continent.

