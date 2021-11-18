Steve Booth joins ION Bike and SQLab as sales agent

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Steve Booth has joined ION Bike and SQLab as sales agent for the North of England.

Booth is based in West Yorkshire, is long established in the outdoor market and has built and managed Five Ten bike and outdoor for the past nine years in his area.

Boards & More expanded its bike offering with the acquisition of SQlab earlier this year and with ION growing, it was time to increase the service and sales force in the UK.

Sean Reynolds, country manager for Boards & More Bike, said: “Steve will be a great asset for both ION Bike and SQLab in the North of England as the brand offering improves and demand grows, a rider of near 30 years, Steve is known by many key retailers in his area and is keen to introduce the brands to new dealers soon, either in-store or at his dedicated showroom in Kendal.”

Contact Booth at steve@sboothsales.com and 07768 291921 and Reynolds at Sean@gingerbreardandtruckercapagencies.bike and 07974 975492.