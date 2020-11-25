Steve Fearn joins Muc-Off as global bicycle PR and comms manager

Share Facebook

Steve Fearn has joined Muc-Off as global bicycle PR and comms manager.

Fearn has previously spent four years working as marketing manager for Immediate Media, working on brands such as BikeRadar, Mountain Biking UK, Cycling Plus and 220 Triathlon.

He is taking over the global bicycle PR and comms role at Muc-Off from Hollie Weatherstone, who has now become global head of bicycle marketing. He started the position on 26th October.

“I am a passionate road cyclist and life-long fan of the Muc-Off brand,” said Fearn. “I’m completely stoked to have been given the chance to further raise the profile of this iconic British brand, particularly during such an exciting time of rapid growth.

“I’m looking forward to working with the cycling and wider media, to shout the incredible Muc-Off story as far and as wide as possible.”

