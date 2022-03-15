Steven Shand joins Intra Drive as brand manager

Share Facebook

Intra Drive has announced that Steven Shand will be joining the e-bike powertrain business as brand manager.

Bringing over 25 years of bicycle industry experience, Shand will oversee Intra Drive’s push from product development mode into a commercial offering in 2022. This move signals Intra Drive’s next phase as major brands begin the process to offer an Intra Drive powertrain equipped e-bike in their range for 2024.

Mark Revilious, Intra Drive founder, said: “Bringing Steven on board is one of many exciting things we have planned for this year, as we move from pure product development into production. Our technology is now developed and ready to industrialise, we had amazing interest in the product at Eurobike 2021… now is the time to grow the team, secure investment, and accelerate development.”

“I’ve known Mark and followed the development of Intra Drive for a few years now and it’s great to become a part of such a tight-knit enthusiastic team,” said Shand. “It’s clear to me that the combined gearbox and motor solution is the way forward for e-bikes and LEVs and I can’t wait to see it start to appear in model lineups.”

Formed in 2016. Intra Drive Ltd designs, builds and supplies a combined gearbox/motor e-bike powertrain system for use in e-bikes and LEVs. Shand has operated in the outdoor/bicycle industry for over 25 years and most recently was the founder of adventure bike company Shand Cycles before its sale in 2017.

In more recruitment news, Hermann Hartje KG has announced that Sebastian Saure has moved into the newly created position of head of international marketing. He will be further developing the presence of the company’s multiple bicycle and parts and accessories brands in the European market. Saure, an avid cyclist, has worked in Hartje’s marketing department for almost three years.