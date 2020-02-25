Stile Products to distribute Carla Cargo trailers in North America

Share Facebook

Carla Cargo Engineering has partnered with Stile Products, Tern’s North American distributor and subsidiary.

Stile will distribute Carla Cargo’s heavy-duty cargo trailers to commercial customers looking for clean delivery options.

“We’re thrilled to see more and more companies adopting a more sustainable form of transportation,” stated Carla Cargo founder Markus Bergmann. “This partnership with Stile will allow us to reach new goals in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Plus Tern’s GSD e-bike is an ideal towing vehicle with its powerful acceleration and exceptionally stiff frame.”

Carla Cargo trailers can haul heavy loads of up to 150kg when attached to a bike. Combined with the Tern GSD e-bike, the trailer provides businesses with an emission-free alternative to carry loads. It can also be disconnected from the GSD and used manually for deliveries at larger complexes, 200kg in Hand Truck mode.

“When we look at any big American city and the sheer amount of delivery vans in the busiest districts, it’s easy to see why we need more sustainable solutions,” added Steve Boyd, general manager for Tern North America. “We as consumers are probably not going to order less stuff just to alleviate traffic, but businesses can choose a greener delivery alternative that benefits everyone.”

Stile has stock of Carla Cargo trailers now. Businesses and dealers interested in Carla Cargo in the US, Canada, and Mexico can contact Dale Aguas at dale.aguas@ternbicycles.com.