Stockport Council seeking views on new walking and cycling schemes along A34 corridor

Stockport Council is asking residents for their views on improvements proposed along the A34 corridor as part of a Government-backed scheme.

In 2018, the Government designated the A34 as part of a Major Road Network (MRN) of routes, which it is seeking to improve. In February 2020, the Government awarded a grant to Stockport Council to develop proposals for part of the A34 in the borough.

The improvements are designed to:

– Support sustainable travel with a 5.6-kilometre pedestrian and cycle route along the A34 corridor. This includes a segregated cycle track and controlled crossings with connections to the wider Greater Manchester Cycle Bee network and local public rights of way

– Support businesses with works to improve access to the Cheadle Royal Business Park and the Stanley Green Industrial area by improving key junctions and providing better walking and cycling access

– Support new homes and development with improvements to junctions to provide access to and mitigate the impact of any proposed new housing development on the local road network

– Support education with the replacement of an existing subway beneath the A34 at Kingsway School to provide a better link for the split school site and allow for a key east-west cycle route

– Support motorists with improved junction layouts to reduce congestion, improve safety and provide enhanced driver information on new variable message signs

Councillor David Meller, cabinet member for economy and regeneration, said: “The A34 is an incredibly important road for Stockport and its residents and we want them to tell us what they think of these proposals. We believe this new scheme, which includes enhancing and improving the borough’s cycling and walking links, will help to encourage active travel and ensure journey times are improved.

“This scheme is much more than just focusing on cars: its aim is to encourage and support more sustainable forms of transportation. The council understands that in recent years a substantial amount of work has taken place on the A34 but this is a fantastic opportunity to create a designated, safe, cycleway along the length of the corridor. It also shows the council’s ambitions to change the mindset of how our residents travel to work and help us cement our belief in the Greater Manchester Cycle Bee Network and the positives that it will bring to the borough and the environment.”

The scheme, if approved, would also complement a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) proposal that is also in the pipeline for the A34 corridor. If funding is awarded by the Department for Transport, the council anticipates construction to take place in a phased approach between mid-2022 and 2025.

The consultation begans yesterday, 5th October and ends on 13th November. A summary of the proposals can be viewed online at Have Your Say.

