Strava data reveals 38% increase in uploads over last 12 months

Strava has launched its annual Year in Sport report, revealing the 2021 activity trends from a community of 95 million global athletes.

In 2021, global activity rates on Strava continued to rise to new record levels, with over 37 million uploads per week, totalling 1.8 billion public uploads over the past 12 months.

Though the gradual return of some in-person events and races in 2021 has been much-anticipated for athletes, demand for community and connection online remain at an all-time high. This year’s 38% increase in activity uploads follows 2020’s surge of 1.1 billion uploads (a 33% increase vs. 2019).

Strava welcomed two million new athletes per month to its global community, which collectively logged over 20 billion miles this year.

The report found that two-thirds of walkers on Strava also run or ride, with female runners and cyclists 2.4 times as likely to upload walks as males. Cyclists and runners who walk are also 16.1% more likely to still be active six months down the road than those who don’t.

Michael Horvath, CEO of Strava, said: “Even as the global athletic community endured another year of pandemic disruptions and restrictions, we saw a persistent desire from athletes to stay connected and keep one another active.

“Athletes from every country on earth recorded and shared their runs, bike rides and lunchtime walks. And in turn, the community encouraged one another by doling out 9.6 billion kudos.”

“Every effort counts on Strava, and our team is thrilled to provide a platform for anyone who sweats to connect with their peers, find new places to be active, set goals for themselves, create clubs and challenge their friends.

“Strava is committed to creating positive impact in the areas that matter to us and our athletes: climate change, environmental racism and equity & inclusion in sport.”

Strava’s Year in Sport report also examined the impact of extreme weather on outdoor exercise around the world. Flooding, wildfires and extreme heat have reduced outdoor exercise in countries around the world.

In the UK, activity fell by 32% between the 18th-20th January when Storm Cristoph hit the country.