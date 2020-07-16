Strava launches Local Legends in UK

Share Facebook

Strava has announced a new way to compete on segments: Local Legends.

To become a Local Legend and earn a laurel crown, athletes must log the most efforts on a segment over 90 days. The competition period is a rolling window, measured back from the current day. The path to the Local Legend throne can change daily, with old efforts expiring and new ones taking their place. Athletes will have to defend their laurel crown if they want to keep it.

Most but not all segments are currently part of the Local Legends competition. Athletes can easily find where laurels are up for grabs by using the Segment Explorer on the mobile app. Athletes can also check how they rank on a segment by tapping into the segment details screen to see total efforts for themselves and the current Local Legend, plus a histogram leaderboard of all athletes to give an idea of how stiff the competition is.

Some of the most popular segments in the UK are highly-prized and difficult to get. The Box Hill climb in Surrey has been ridden over 37k times over the last 90 days and would require a cyclist to ride it over 80 times in order to take Local Legend status from its current holder.

After an early release to athletes in select parts of the US including Strava’s home states of California and Colorado, Local Legends is now live in the Strava mobile app in the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Japan and Brazil.

Bringing Local Legends to segments across the rest of the world along with a web experience for viewing Local Legends on desktop are in the works. Rules and the segments that have Local Legend leaderboards may change as Strava continues to improve the feature based on athlete feedback.

