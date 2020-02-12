Strava reaches 50 million athletes

Strava athletes shared more than one billion activities in the last 13 months, surpassing three billion total activity uploads to the social fitness community since its founding in 2009.

More than 50 million athletes have joined Strava, and today about one million new athletes join each month. As its global athletic community grows, the pace of activity uploads from Strava members has also accelerated, reaching 19 million uploads per week in 2019.

Since crossing the two billion activity mark in late 2018, Strava’s seen average monthly uploads increase by 40%. This includes 59% more activities uploaded by women, 46% more run activity uploads, and 41% more uploads from outside of the United States.

“We founded Strava to connect athletes, through our technology, to the feeling of camaraderie that comes from being on a team,” said Michael Horvath, CEO and co-founder of Strava.

“I’m grateful to the millions of athletes around the world who have joined the Strava community and have now uploaded over 3 billion runs, rides, swims, hikes and other activities. Our employees wake up every day obsessing over our athletes, eager to keep building the innovative experiences that connect them to what motivates them and fuel their active lives.”

Strava celebrated its one billionth uploaded activity in May 2017, eight years after its founding, and then saw its two billionth activity uploaded just 18 months later, in December 2018. Cycling and running are the most popular activities athletes share, but Strava supports over 30 activity types.