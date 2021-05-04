Stromer ST5 with Blubrake ABS wins 2021 iF Design Award

Share Facebook

The new Stromer ST5 with Blubrake ABS has won a 2021 iF Design Award.

“We have contributed to the safety of the Stromer ST5 ABS without marring its design,” said Fabio Todeschini, founder and general manager of Blubrake.

“We take pride in what the iF Design Award acknowledges: that Blubrake’s ABS system makes it possible to design an e-bike with strong safety-conscious technologies while allowing manufacturers to stay true to their own stylistic code.”

The ST5 is the top-spec model of Stromer’s S-Pedelec category. For 2021, the ST5 will be equipped with an integrated anti-lock braking system (ABS), supplied by Blubrake. Blubrake and Stromer’s teams have joined forces to deliver a fully integrated solution to the rider, who can now interact with the ABS directly from the touchscreen display on the bike. ST5 will be available in stores starting June.

