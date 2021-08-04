New study shows impact of cycling to work on carbon footprint

Share Facebook

The way we work has changed drastically over the past 12 months, and as staff begin heading back to the office, the topics of what work perks are and how to balance work and home life come back to the forefront.

One other area of interest is the environment and the carbon footprint of the workplace, including the commute. With most workers cutting back on fuel and travel consumption over the past year, many will be seeking a way to continue to keep those costs down, along with their carbon footprint – at least from a commuting standpoint.

Electric Bike Access has released a new study on what that could mean across the working life of the average UK employee, finding that driving commuters generate 4321.77 kg CO2 over the course of a working life (39.4 years according to the World Economic Forum). Cyclists, on the other hand, would only generate 20 kg CO2. Rail commuters would generate 588 kg CO2, and bus riders 244 kg CO2.

The study also delved into the other savings cycling commuters gain compared to their colleagues in terms of time and physical costs. 284,335 hours were wasted in delays in 2019/2020 on UK rail, and drivers lose two hours on motorways and ten hours on A-roads across a given year.

Ed Pegram, business manager at Electric Bike Access, said: “Whilst cycling to work is not always a viable option for all commuters, since the pandemic there has been a major shift in better work-life balance, health and wellbeing, and obviously what it means to commute.

“Not only does cycling to work encourage staff to put their health and wellbeing to the forefront (because you can get exhausted from a commute), it also helps businesses meet certain productivity and environmental targets.

“We expect marked pick-up of cycle schemes across the country as offices begin to open up again and workers redefine their daily commute, saving both time and money.”

For more information on the hidden benefits and savings of cycling to work, read the EBA blog.

