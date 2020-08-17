Submit now to be in BikeBiz Directory 2021

You can now submit updates for this year’s BikeBiz Directory.

The deadline for submissions to the 2021 edition is 16th October.

To provide us with new or altered details, please contact BikeBiz editor James Groves. If you were included in the prior edition and your details remain unchanged, there is no need to re-submit.

To be listed, BikeBiz asks that you supply the business address, telephone, website link and type of business that applies to you from the categories listed below (max two categories per business).

For advertising enquiries, or to simply boost your listing’s presence within the directory, contact Richard Setters.

The categories are:

Distribution and wholesale

E-commerce and EPOS

Event organisers, hosting, holiday and hire

Manufacturers

Marketing, PR and consultancy

Media and publishing

Organisations, charities and associations

Retailers, workshops and mail order

Services and training

The 2020 directory can be viewed here: