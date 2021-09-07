Submit now to be in BikeBiz Directory 2022

You can now submit updates for the next BikeBiz Directory.
The deadline for submissions to the 2022 edition is Friday 15th October.
To provide us with new or altered details, please contact BikeBiz editor James Groves. If you were included in the prior edition and your details remain unchanged, there is no need to re-submit.
To be listed, BikeBiz asks that you supply the business address, telephone, website link and type of business that applies to you from the categories listed below (max two categories per business).
For advertising enquiries, or to simply boost your listing’s presence within the directory, contact Richard Setters.
The categories are:
Distribution and wholesale
E-commerce and EPOS
Event organisers, hosting, holiday and hire
Manufacturers
Marketing, PR and consultancy
Media and publishing
Organisations, charities and associations
Retailers, workshops and mail order
Services and training
The 2021 directory can be viewed here: