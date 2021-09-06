Sundays insurance partners with Quotezone and Compare NI

Share Facebook

Sundays insurance has teamed up with UK insurance comparison platforms Quotezone.co.uk and CompareNI.com, run by parent company Seopa.

Sundays insurance offers its products in the UK, USA and Australia, with over 100,000 policies. Powered by the Two Three Bird group, it has 13 years in the specialist bicycle insurance arena and is the official insurance partner for Strava.

“Our products aren’t designed by nameless faces in suits – they’re designed by cyclists, who sometimes wear suits, and have a deep understanding of the cycling world and the risks cyclists face,” said Sundays insurance CEO, Theo Grobler. “As such a customer-centric company, we’re proud to feature on the leading bicycle insurance comparison website, alongside many other prominent players in this specialist field.

“This partnership with Quotezone gives us the perfect platform to showcase our value and we look forward to welcoming new customers to the Sundays family.”

Greg Wilson, CEO of Seopa and founder of Quotezone.co.uk and CompareNI.com, said: “We were the first website in the UK to add bicycle insurance comparison to our aggregator, so we recognise this growing market of cycling enthusiasts. Our panel is made up of experts in their field, like Sundays insurance, who go the extra mile for consumers to ensure they have the most comprehensive insurance possible that covers their individual needs.

“Cycling is an increasingly popular sport, career, leisure time and even commuter option – especially since lockdown began, all with very different insurance needs. It’s important that cyclists have a wide variety of options to choose from, to help keep costs competitive and to make sure they are properly covered should they need to make a claim.”

