SunGod appoints Fusion Media as UK PR agency

SunGod has appointed Fusion Media as its UK PR agency.

Fusion will help SunGod launch a new range to the UK market. The agency’s portfolio of clients includes the A.S.O, Red Bull, Evans Cycles, Wahoo, Shimano and Brompton.

“SunGod is one of the world’s most exciting eyewear brands at the moment, taking a disruptive approach with cutting-edge innovation to create a broad range of performance and lifestyle sunglasses,” said Adam Tranter, founder and director at Fusion Media.

“We are looking forward to helping launch its new product series to the UK market and welcoming it to our portfolio of leading brands for active people.”

SunGod offers a complete line of both performance and lifestyle sunglasses. Made from high-quality durable materials, all of its products are sold directly to the consumer and come with a lifetime guarantee.

Ali Watkiss, founder at SunGod, added: “We are really excited to start working with Fusion Media.

“As a boutique marketing agency with a deep knowledge of the cycling and the wider active markets, we feel that it is perfectly positioned to help SunGod reach new audiences in the UK as our company continues to grow quickly.”