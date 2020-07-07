SunGod launches new cycling-specific Pace Series

Share Facebook

SunGod has launched its new Pace Series.

The range has two models, SunGod Velans and Vulcans, each available in either a half frame (TF) or full-frame (FF) design. SunGod Vulcans use a larger cylindrical lens, offering a 180-degree field of vision to increase spatial awareness on the roads and trails, while SunGod Velans use a refined toric lens to offer optical precision.

Ali Watkiss, CEO and founder at SunGod, said: “We are hugely proud to launch SunGod’s brand new Pace Series. Designed by and specifically for cyclists, the Vulcans and Velans mark our move into cycling and a significant jump in our performance offering for riders. We’ve worked hard with our R&D teams to bring together new technologies, like 8KO and Iris, to produce a product that outperforms much of the larger competitors.”

Both the SunGod Vulcans and Velans use 8KO technology to offer optimal clarity, strength and weight savings. Improving on the 4KO polycarbonate lenses found in the brand’s previous PaceBreakers glasses, the new 8KO lenses are built from a nylon-based material featuring an in-mould construction and coated with a triple-layer scratch-resistant finish to help reduce chips and scratches that typically come with everyday use. Hydrophobic and oleophobic treatments are also used to repel moisture, fingerprints and sweat, giving riders a clearer view of the road.

SunGod also offers a new photochromic lens, morphing throughout a ride to suit the multitude of different light conditions that can be experienced during a single excursion. The 8KO Iris is available in either a ‘light smoke to dark smoke’ or ‘clear through to smoke with a contrast-enhancing blue mirror’ variant.

CMO and founder Zoe Watkiss added: “Whilst striving to bring some of the most technically advanced sunglasses to market, we’ve also stayed true to our commitment of delivering exceptional customer experience, every step of the way. All SunGods are built to order in our UK warehouse on the same day as ordering, and typically delivered to your doorstep the next day – creating a market-leading brand and customer experience.”

All of SunGod’s glasses are customisable at no additional cost, allowing riders to choose their lens, frame, icon and ear socks to create a combination unique to them. With eight options in each modular part – and ten for lenses – there are over 4,000 potential combinations.

For more information on the new range and all of SunGod’s sunglasses visit https://www.sungod.co/.

