SunGod launching limited edition model of Velans sunglasses

SunGod is launching a new limited edition model of its Velans performance sunglasses.

The launch celebrates its headline partnership with the Canyon dhb SunGod race team. Featuring cutting-edge 8KO lens technology to offer some of the ‘clearest, strongest and lightest’ sunglasses available on the market, customers will be able to purchase the same glasses which will be used by the Canyon dhb SunGod team throughout the 2021 season.

There will only be 100 pairs available for customers looking to show their support for the British UCI Continental team. Each set of Velans will feature the team logos as a laser lens engraving on the 8KO Gold lens, and a team logo detailing the inside of the arm. They will also come with a team design microfibre pouch and a branded box-wrap.

“It’s really exciting to get another great British brand onboard for the coming 2021 season,” said Max Steadman, team rider and GC winner of the 2020 Tour of Antalya. “Last year was obviously not ideal for so many reasons, but to look forward to the 2021 race calendar with a set of glasses which offer such optimal optical clarity, really gives me confidence that we can achieve some great results this year.”

SunGod’s head of partnerships David Rogal said: “We’re really excited to support the Canyon dhb SunGod team as one of their headline sponsors, and to offer customers the opportunity to show their support too through this limited edition design. The Velans have been one of our customer favourites since launching them, and we truly believe the team will have an advantage through their optical precision in this year’s season.”

