SunGod’s lifestyle range now offering 8KO lens technology

SunGod’s lifestyle range will now offer 8KO lens technology.

Following the success of the new 8KO lenses used in SunGod’s Pace Series range launched last summer, customers are now able to experience it with the Classics³, Renegades, and Sierras models.

SunGod’s 8KO lens technology uses a new construction technique combined with a nylon-based material. This technology gives a higher level of optical precision, known as “Abbe” (chromatic aberration) value. With the new lenses weighing less than the 4KO option, the lifestyle range, which already uses lightweight adventure-proof, impact-resistant frames, are now lighter than before.

The brand will offer a large range of customisation with the new 8KO lifestyle lenses. Customers have the option of either polarised or non-polarised and can then select from seven refined lens tints across the lifestyle series.

All orders are designed on SunGod’s website, assembled in the UK and shipped on a next day service. SunGod sunglasses are only available to purchase online at sungod.co.

