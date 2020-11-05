SunRace Sturmey-Archer expands team with Kos appointment

Share Facebook

SunRace Sturmey-Archer has taken the next step in expanding, following the appointment of Ruud Bokhout as general manager earlier this year.

Patrick Kos joined the team in Mijdrecht, where the European sales and distribution office is located, on 1st October as sales manager. He will mainly focus on the north and west of Europe. With this, SunRace said it is “taking the next step” towards increasing its market share in the European market.

Kos is a former European champion on the track and therefore brings along the necessary knowledge about the application of the products. He has previously worked for YongLi, a Chinese manufacturer of conveyor belts, where he was also employed as sales manager.

After taking over the baton from predecessor Alan Clarke, Bokhout has focused on increasing market share in Europe. Investments are being made in the European team, in addition to investments in production capacity in Taiwan.

