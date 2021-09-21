Supersapiens launches new real-time data display wearable

Share Facebook

Supersapiens ecosystem, powered by Abbott’s Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, has announced the first Supersapiens glucose display wearable designed specifically for athletes.

The Supersapiens Energy Band, Version Zero, is the first wearable device that can read sport glucose data directly from Abbott’s Libre Sense. It can be worn on the wrist or attached to a bike’s handlebars, syncs directly with Abbott’s biosensor via Bluetooth, and displays an athlete’s minute-by-minute glucose data.

“Supersapiens is dedicated to empowering athletes to maximize their training and increase performance gains with well-fueled workouts,” said Supersapiens founder and CEO Phil Southerland. “Real-time glucose visibility, available at a glance, is an industry-first for sports performance. This is one more step forward to fully integrating the Supersapiens energy management system in all athletes’ training — to help them effectively manage fueling to sustain high-intensity work and go faster longer.”

The Supersapiens Energy Band’s features include:

– Real-time visibility – Supersapiens’ unique and simple-to-use interface displays current glucose values along with a trend arrow. Simply by tapping on the side, athletes can see different stats, including daily glucose exposure and tracking against their daily goal

– Direct Bridge – The Supersapiens Energy Band connects directly to Abbott’s biosensor, giving athletes the convenience of wearable access to their real-time glucose data. The Supersapiens Energy Band is the only wearable device on the market capable of directly connecting to Abbott’s biosensor. Other compatible devices such as Garmin require a user’s phone to act as a data bridge

– Workout-proof – Designed to handle a rainstorm, swim, or sweaty workout, the Supersapiens Energy Band is water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)

– Easy to read – the Supersapiens Energy Band’s eight colour memory in pixel LCD display with backlight module allows for several display options, including an always-on display, allowing for easy reading at night or in bright sunlight

– Speedy charging – no more waiting around to recharge the battery. The Supersapiens Energy Band fully recharges in about 3 hours and runs off a lithium-ion battery

– Small but mighty – the sleek design fits comfortably on the athlete’s wrist and securely straps to the handlebars with its sweat-resistant fluoroelastomer band

“Since the beginning, we knew that we needed a hardware device that bridged directly to the biosensor,” said Supersapiens co-founder and president Todd Furneaux. “The Supersapiens Energy Band has been a labor of love, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team for bringing this product to life. Providing an athlete with visibility to their glucose levels can help them understand the efficacy of their nutrition choices, fuel appropriately, avoid fatigue from low glucose events, and know when to replenish during training and competition. This translates into more fueled training minutes, which provides bigger performance gains.”

The Supersapiens system, powered by Abbott’s Libre Sense, including the Supersapiens Energy Band, is now available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland and the UK. www.supersapiens.com