Supersapiens partners with INEOS Grenadiers

Sports technology company Supersapiens is partnering with the INEOS Grenadiers team as part of an initiative that will allow its athletes to have real-time glucose visibility through the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor.

“Sir Dave Brailsford has a proven track record showing attention to detail delivers results,” said Phil Southerland, founder and CEO of Supersapiens and former professional cyclist. “The INEOS Grenadiers are data-focused and consistently on the forefront of science and technology in the peloton. I greatly respect Dave and am honoured to call the INEOS Grenadiers a partner.”

The Supersapiens app provides both on- and off-bike benefits through personalised insights, event analytics and retrospective analysis. During exercise, an athlete can monitor key variables to optimise performance, including glucose loading, in-race energy management and glucose stability management.

“There is constant change and evolution in technology, and we are always looking for partners who can help us find the latest data-driven solutions,” said Sir Dave Brailsford, team principal of INEOS Grenadiers. “Supersapiens is a company built by athletes for athletes, so they understand the importance of energy management and finding technological solutions for optimal fuelling and empowering riders.

“Whilst we have used continuous glucose monitors in the past this partnership will help us take this to the next stage through using the Supersapiens ecosystem to access and interpret a new depth of data and information.”

The Supersapiens ecosystem, utilising Abbott’s Libre Sense, is now available for pre-order at Supersapiens.com in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the UK. Shipping to consumers will begin in the coming weeks.

