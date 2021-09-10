Supersapiens welcomes Chris Froome as technical advisor and investor

Share Facebook

Supersapiens has welcomed Chris Froome as a technical advisor and investor.

Froome will be featured in Supersapiens’ marketing as a premier example for how the system and data analysis tools help athletes ‘discover endless energy and go faster longer’.

CEO and founder of Supersapiens Phil Southerland said: “We’re excited to welcome Chris to the Supersapiens team. His on-bike results speak for themselves – as does his tireless determination to extract the maximum performance from himself. Chris has been an early super-user of Supersapiens, utilising Abbott’s biosensor, and his feedback has been invaluable in optimizing the system. Having someone of Chris’ calibre using, validating, and helping develop Supersapiens is a great honour.”

Froome added: “I’m proud to be joining Phil and his team at Supersapiens. I’m constantly searching for improved performance from myself and my equipment. I’m looking forward to playing my part in bringing Supersapiens to performance athletes of all levels in cycling and beyond. It’s great to be part of something so genuinely game-changing.”

A partnership with Abbott makes Supersapiens the ‘only’ energy management system that directly integrates with a Bluetooth-enabled sport CGM (continuous glucose monitor) — the Abbott Libre Sense. Together, Supersapiens can offer their athletes access to actionable data, with real-time glucose levels transmitted directly to their phone, Supersapiens wearables, select Garmin bike computers and smartwatches, and additional insights through integrations with TrainingPeaks and Apple Health.

The Supersapiens system powered by Abbott’s Libre Sense is now available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the UK.

www.supersapiens.com