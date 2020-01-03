Surrey County Council opens consultation on future of RideLondon

Surrey County Council (SCC) has opened a public consultation on the future of Prudential RideLondon.

Views are being sought on the event to inform an SCC cabinet decision on whether the event continues in Surrey from 2021 until 2025. If the cabinet agrees not to host the event in Surrey, the council has said it is committed to run the event for the last time in 2021 in order to enable the event organisers enough time to find an alternative host.

There has been an agreement to run the event annually again in Surrey until 2020.

The event is an annual two-day festival of cycling which takes place in London and Surrey. It was developed in 2013 by the Mayor of London and his agencies, TfL and London and Partners in conjunction with (SCC) as a legacy event of the London 2012 Olympic Games, which included three cycling events.

The festival is currently managed by the London and Surrey Cycling Partnership, which works with the founding partners to ensure the safe and successful delivery of the event each year.

There are now four cycling events whose routes pass through Surrey on the Sunday of the event. As a direct result of the routes going through Surrey, organisations and projects in the county have been eligible to apply for funding from The London Marathon Charitable Trust and, since the first event in 2013, more than 70 projects in Surrey have been awarded grants totalling more than £4.3 million.

If the event continues to be hosted by Surrey it would be along a similar route with possible changes for operational reasons.

The survey can be found here.