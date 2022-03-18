Sustainable bike company Coco-Matbike.UK partners with Cyclescheme

Share Facebook

Sustainable bike company Coco-Matbike.UK has partnered with Cyclescheme to help increase the number of people making the journey to work by bike.

Each Coco-Matbike.UK is hand-crafted in Greece using plantation-grown American Ash (Fraxus Americana) as wood extends the bike’s life cycle. Each adult ash tree provides enough wood to make 50 bikes and a tree is planted for each bike sold. The bikes are also CO2 negative and carry a minimal design.

Dimitri Philippou, CEO of Coco-Matbike.UK, said: “We are thrilled to have partnered with Cyclescheme to provide Coco-Matbike.UK bicycles to their offer.

“Living a more sustainable and eco-friendly life is becoming more and more important to consumers and Cyclescheme helps increase the number of people making the journey to work by bike.

“More people cycling to work will improve public health and contribute to a more sustainable transport system, something we are very proud to be part of.”

Employers can now choose one of the Coco-Matbike.UK bicycles, hire it for an agreed length of time, then snap it up for a fraction of its original value. The savings are generated by employees paying for their bike from their pre-tax salary.

Neil Mcguigan, senior manager, product implementation at Cyclescheme, said: “The Coco-Matbike.UK and Cycelscheme partnerships is a natural one.

“Promoting and supporting green travel is a key objective of the Cycle to Work scheme. And the conversion is more relevant than ever, with both individuals and businesses placing a greater importance on sustainability in their everyday decision-making.

“We’re excited to welcome Coco-Matbike.UK to the Cyclescheme partner network and work together to frown everyday cycling in the UK.”

The Coco-Matbike.UK bike range:

– Core range of 28” bikes for men (Odysseus) and women (Penelope) are available in both 2 and 7 speed versions

– Odysseus and Penelope also come as 28” e-bikes

– The Mentor foldable bikes are available in both 2 speed and 5 speed