Sustrans celebrates 25 years of National Cycle Network

Sustrans is calling on members of the public to take part in the #NCN25th Challenge to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the National Cycle Network.

The challenge invites participants of all ages and abilities to walk, run, wheel, cycle or hop either 25, 50, 75 or 100 miles of the network over 30 days. It launched on 3rd September and is open for registration until 31st October.

The National Cycle Network was founded by Sustrans with the help from local communities, partners and the National Lottery grant awarded in 1995. Every year over 780 million journeys are made on the network by people walking, cycling, wheeling or exploring outdoors.

Xavier Brice, CEO at Sustrans, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating the 25th birthday of the National Cycle Network, a much-loved national and local asset enjoyed by over four million people across the UK each year. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the positive impact of the network on people’s lives, providing us with the space to get outdoors, explore our local area, and exercise during these uncertain times.

“Now, more than ever, it is vital that we can maintain and improve the National Cycle Network, as many more of us are looking for physically distanced ways to move around. With the invaluable support of people like you taking part in the #NCN25th Challenge, we can continue to make essential improvements to paths across the UK, ensuring the network is accessible to everyone, for the next 25 years.”

Registration to the challenge costs £10 per person and the money raised will go towards funding the National Cycle Network. Participants are also encouraged to fundraise to help Sustrans maintain and improve the network for the next 25 years.

Those taking part in the challenge will have access to a virtual map of the network, featuring their individual avatar and key landmarks which come to life as they travel along the network. Participants also have the option to sync their personal Strava account and are encouraged to track and share their progress on social media over the 30 days using the hashtag #NCN25th.

On completion of the challenge, all those who take part will receive a 20% discount for Sustrans’ online shop and a personalised certificate.

Participants who fundraise over £50 will receive a free pocket map, those who raise over £150 will receive a free Sustrans pocket map of their choice, and participants who raise any amount over £300 will receive a free limited edition Sustrans t-shirt.

