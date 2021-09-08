Swapfiets unveils ‘game-changing’ Power 1 e-bike

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Swapfiets has unveiled the Power 1 e-bike.

The design of the bike has been ‘years in the making’, Swapfiets said. Since launching in 2014, it has signed up over 250,000 customers to its monthly subscription service, building up data, insight and expertise along the way. The Power 1 is available for €49.90 per month, including repairs and insurance.

Marc de Vries, CEO of Swapfiets, said: “We are incredibly excited to launch the Power 1 and believe it will be a game-changer in the e-bike market. This is a first for the industry – a premium e-bike developed specifically for the city and introduced for less than €50 a month including hassle-free repairs and service. The Power 1 removes the barriers to getting an e-bike, delivering top performance for an unbeatable price.”

It is powered by a Shimano E5000 e-bike system which offers three levels of electrical assistance up to a top speed of 25km/h. The battery is removable and when fully charged provides a maximum range of up to 80km. The Power 1 has an aluminium step-over frame, is available in multiple colours and weighs 26kg.

The components used for the bike were chosen in line with Swapfiets’ commitment to a circular business model. By 2025, every single bike will be 100% circular, Swapfiets said, meaning every part can be reused, remanufactured or recycled.

The Power 1 is available now in Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Antwerp, Gent, Mechelen and Copenhagen. It will be launched in all cities across Europe where Swapfiets operates by mid-November.