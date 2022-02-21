Swift appoints creative agency Conductor to lead UK market expansion

Share Facebook

Swift has announced plans for further expansion into the UK market, following its recent brand HQ relocation to the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub.

Working with cycling creative agency Conductor, the brand will launch a new, multi-category bike collection at The Cycle Show in April. Following the show, it said it will ramp up brand and product level communications to build brand awareness and support its dealer network.

Duncan Potter, managing director, Swift UK, said: “2022 marks an exciting new phase of the Swift brand. We see the UK market being of major importance to the brand and, given our South African roots, the UK feels like a second home. We are committed to supporting our dealers through innovative branding, marketing, events and grassroots level activations.

“Working with a highly creative agency such as Conductor, one that knows the UK market inside out, enables us to build a real, genuine relationship with the Swift audience. We are a brand built on creating ‘an exceptional ride’ – from developing exceptional bikes to empowering cyclists to create exceptional moments.”

Jonathan Davies, co-founder of Conductor, added: “Swift is a brand that we’ve long admired. From its dynamic foundation to this exciting new stage, the concept of ‘An Exceptional Ride’ is one that resonates deeply with us. We are thrilled to be launching the new collection, building brand awareness and helping Swift bring their positive, innovative and creative approach to the UK market.”

Swift was founded in South Africa by ex-pro Mark Blewett and said it has always aimed for an ‘exceptional rider experience’. The brand has a global perspective, with headquarters and R&D at the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub, product design based in Cape Town and production led by teams in Portugal and Brazil.