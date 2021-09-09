SWR completes cycle parking schemes at six Dorset stations

Share Facebook

South Western Railway (SWR) has completed six cycle parking schemes at stations across the BCP and Dorset council areas.

Customers using Weymouth, Dorchester South, Wareham, Parkstone, Bournemouth and Gillingham railway stations will now have access to new facilities.

As part of the projects, which were funded by the DfT as well as Dorset Council and BCP Council, cyclists will notice increased parking for their bicycles as well as upgraded CCTV to improve security. This comes after a similar scheme was completed at Sherborne station last year.

Alan Penlington, customer experience director at SWR, said: “We are delighted to be announcing the completion and introduction of new cycle facilities at our stations in Dorset. We know that our customers’ journeys do not start and end at our stations, and it is projects like these which help to make our network more connected and integrated with other forms of transport.

“We have exciting plans to roll out further cycle schemes across the SWR network, making journeys with us as smooth and convenient as possible.”

Councillor Mike Greene, portfolio holder for transport and sustainability at BCP Council, added: “I am delighted that BCP Council has been able to assist South Western Railway in introducing these CCTV-monitored cycle racks in Bournemouth and Parkstone Stations. It is a relatively minor start but helps address a real need.

“Not only does this make it more accessible for those who cycle on their commute, but it is very much in line with the Council’s effort to encourage people to choose more sustainable ways to get about. Hopefully, this will convince more people that they can cycle to the station and know their bike will be safe and ready for them when they return.”

The investment seen in Dorset forms part of a wider investment plan across the SWR network where it is working with local councils and partners to introduce other cycle schemes and e-bike facilities.