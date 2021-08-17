Taichung Bike Week postponed to 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This year’s Taichung Bike Week (TBW) has been postponed to 2022 following the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The three hotels hosting TBW (Splendor Hotel, Evergreen Laurel Hotel, Tempus Hotel) conducted a questionnaire survey at the end of June in order to gauge interest in participation among companies that might attend.

The results of this survey, which were announced by co-organiser Wheel Giant, were as follows:

According to the Splendor Hotel, although it had 229 past exhibitors, only 14 were interested in participating this year, and even these firms would not be willing to attend if the show was downsized. The Evergreen Laurel Hotel had 114 past exhibitors, but only five were interested in participating this year. The Tempest Hotel had 67 past exhibitors, and only 20 were interested in participating this year. These results led all three hotels to decide that based on epidemic-prevention considerations and the wishes of a majority of exhibiting firms, TBW should not be held this year. Next year’s schedule for TBW will be announced after discussion in the near future.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: