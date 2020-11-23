Tailfin appoints James Bracey as head of marketing

Share Facebook

Bristol-based bikepacking brand Tailfin has appointed James Bracey, former senior tech writer at Cycling Weekly, as its head of marketing.

Having worked in a variety of roles within the cycling media and IBDs, Bracey brings a wealth of experience to the team as Tailfin takes the next step in increasing global awareness of the brand.

“I’ve long been a fan of Tailfin and its innovative approach to designing products that simply work better than anything else on the market, and am super excited to be joining the team and being able to help the brand become the dominant force it deserves to be,” said Bracey.

Tailfin founder Nick Broadbent added: “We feel incredibly lucky to have James on board. His knowledge, personality and passion are exactly what we have been searching for.

“Having worked in a wide cross-section of the bike industry, he brings more than just PR and marketing skills. With the team we now have in place and the products we are set to launch in 2021, we’re incredibly excited about where Tailfin is going.”

