Taipei Cycle announces winners of 2022 d&i awards

Taipei Cycle revealed the winners of the 2022 d&i awards at its annual pre-show press conference, which took place yesterday, 24th February.

A total of 33 entries were awarded. Five entries will receive Gold Awards and one will receive the Gold Award-Young Enterprise. These awards will be unveiled on the first day of Taipei Cycle on 9th March.

This year, the awards attracted 117 qualified submissions from nine countries. The winners follow trends towards the electrification of bicycles, sustainability and social impacts. The winners reflect how Taiwan’s bicycle industry takes advantage of its industry strengths, maximises cross-industry collaboration, and holds sustainability close to its heart.

This year’s award-winning products were chosen by Edward Chiang (CYD Innovation, Taipei), Georg Todtenbier (Cre8 Design, New Taipei), Gideon Loewy (Scandinavian Design Consultant, Taichung), Johnson Wu (Cycling & Health Tech Industry R&D Center, Taichung), Oliver Lin (Taiwan Design Research Institute, Taipei), and Sherman Lin (National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, Taipei).

The judges assessed the entries based on their experience and through discussions on the basis of the following criteria: innovation and elaboration, functionality, aesthetics, responsibility and positioning.

There were six competition categories, including complete bicycle, parts and components, cycling accessories, e-bikes and drive units, as well as smart cycling as well and green design. The competition categories of smart cycling and green design were also included to broaden the spectrum of and possibilities for bicycle design and innovations.

The 33 d&i award winners:

Category 01 – Complete bicycle

Merida Industry – Scultura 5 Team

Dare Bikes – Dare Ma-Afo

Fairly Bike Manufacturing – Azure Pinion

Fairly Bike Manufacturing – ComCycle 2.0

woom – Now

Category 02 – Parts and components

Chia Cherne Industry – Detection of DOT moisture content Hose connector

Kenda Rubber Industrial Company – TPSH Thickened Puncture Resistance Tube

Oxo-Pr – Oxo-Pro

Digirit Industry – High-pressure hot press forming carbon fibre hub

Drivetrain Tech Solution – Variable Chain Guide cage

Drivetrain Tech Solution – Gear Ration Amplifier

Foss Worldwide – FOSS Zero Drag Silent Wheel set

Hubsmith – HS-R080

Kenda Rubber Industrial Company – KARMA2 PRO – K1237

KMC Chain Industrial – e-Cargo Chain

Leechi Enterprise – The particular concealed wiring stem

Neco Technology Industry – NECO14

Psb Bike Industrial – Eco-Pad

Rst Greenergy Tech – Stem Shock V.2

Taya Chain- Cut-n-Ride Pack

Tien Hsin Industries – New Metron SL 45

Wellgo Pedal’s Corporation – Xpedo Dynamic Pedal

Category 03 – Cycling Accessories

CyclingDeal USA – Horizontal and Vertical Bike Floor Stand

Giant Manufacturing – Giant Rev Pro Mips Helmet

Sunny Wheel Industrial – X Support Portable

Yuen I Industrial – Shelfie bike storage hook for wire shelving

Yung Shyan Chemical Industrial – Pure Waterborne Paint

Category 04 – E-bikes & Drive Units

Smiling Elements International Corporation – Uni Moke

JD Components – BB06 -ISIS Drive Torque & Cadence Sensor

JD Components – R17-M12 Boost thru-axle Hub Motor

Khgears – Compact High Ratio Downtube Motor System

Category 05 – Smart Cycling

Imotek – “TEKFIT Cycle Ride Leader” – Cycling Posture Assessment and Training System

Chi-Hung Information Consulting – USB Rechargeable Bike Rear Light

The press conference to announce the winners took place in Taipei, hosted ahead of Taipei Cycle and Taipei Cycle DigitalGo, which will both kick off on 9th March. There will be 638 exhibitors participating in the physical show, and 207 exhibitors will also be joining Taipei Cycle DigitalGo, the virtual exhibition.

At the press conference, Loewy, head of the jury, was invited to share his thoughts and observations on this year’s award winners and prospects beyond. Opening remarks were given by Guann-Jyh Lee, deputy director general, Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Leonor F. M. Lin, president and CEO, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), and Gina Chang, secretary general, Taiwan Bicycle Association (TBA).

In his opening remarks, Lee highlighted the success of Taiwan’s bicycle industry over the past two years. According to the Bureau of Foreign Trade’s latest statistics, traditional bicycle exports grew by 17% in volume (1.99 million units) and 19.7% in value (1314.3 million USD) from 2020 to 2021.

E-bikes had an even more outstanding performance with 987,000 units (+30%) exported in 2021 worth 1314.4 million USD (+33%). There has been double-digit growth for e-bike exports for four consecutive years. E-bikes will feature prominently in the upcoming Taipei Cycle DigitalGo, scheduled to take place from 9th March to 8th April.

To register attendance as a physical or virtual visitor, go to www.taipeicycle.com.tw/en/ menu/ B31536637677932ED0636733C68616 89/info.html.