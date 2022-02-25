Taipei Cycle announces winners of 2022 d&i awards

Taipei Cycle revealed the winners of the 2022 d&i awards at its annual pre-show press conference, which took place yesterday, 24th February.
A total of 33 entries were awarded. Five entries will receive Gold Awards and one will receive the Gold Award-Young Enterprise. These awards will be unveiled on the first day of Taipei Cycle on 9th March.
This year, the awards attracted 117 qualified submissions from nine countries. The winners follow trends towards the electrification of bicycles, sustainability and social impacts. The winners reflect how Taiwan’s bicycle industry takes advantage of its industry strengths, maximises cross-industry collaboration, and holds sustainability close to its heart.
This year’s award-winning products were chosen by Edward Chiang (CYD Innovation, Taipei), Georg Todtenbier (Cre8 Design, New Taipei), Gideon Loewy (Scandinavian Design Consultant, Taichung), Johnson Wu (Cycling & Health Tech Industry R&D Center, Taichung), Oliver Lin (Taiwan Design Research Institute, Taipei), and Sherman Lin (National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, Taipei).
The judges assessed the entries based on their experience and through discussions on the basis of the following criteria: innovation and elaboration, functionality, aesthetics, responsibility and positioning.
There were six competition categories, including complete bicycle, parts and components, cycling accessories, e-bikes and drive units, as well as smart cycling as well and green design. The competition categories of smart cycling and green design were also included to broaden the spectrum of and possibilities for bicycle design and innovations.
The 33 d&i award winners:
Category 01 – Complete bicycle
- Merida Industry – Scultura 5 Team
- Dare Bikes – Dare Ma-Afo
- Fairly Bike Manufacturing – Azure Pinion
- Fairly Bike Manufacturing – ComCycle 2.0
- woom – Now
- Chia Cherne Industry – Detection of DOT moisture content Hose connector
- Kenda Rubber Industrial Company – TPSH Thickened Puncture Resistance Tube
- Oxo-Pr – Oxo-Pro
- Digirit Industry – High-pressure hot press forming carbon fibre hub
- Drivetrain Tech Solution – Variable Chain Guide cage
- Drivetrain Tech Solution – Gear Ration Amplifier
- Foss Worldwide – FOSS Zero Drag Silent Wheel set
- Hubsmith – HS-R080
- Kenda Rubber Industrial Company – KARMA2 PRO – K1237
- KMC Chain Industrial – e-Cargo Chain
- Leechi Enterprise – The particular concealed wiring stem
- Neco Technology Industry – NECO14
- Psb Bike Industrial – Eco-Pad
- Rst Greenergy Tech – Stem Shock V.2
- Taya Chain- Cut-n-Ride Pack
- Tien Hsin Industries – New Metron SL 45
- Wellgo Pedal’s Corporation – Xpedo Dynamic Pedal
- CyclingDeal USA – Horizontal and Vertical Bike Floor Stand
- Giant Manufacturing – Giant Rev Pro Mips Helmet
- Sunny Wheel Industrial – X Support Portable
- Yuen I Industrial – Shelfie bike storage hook for wire shelving
- Yung Shyan Chemical Industrial – Pure Waterborne Paint
- Smiling Elements International Corporation – Uni Moke
- JD Components – BB06 -ISIS Drive Torque & Cadence Sensor
- JD Components – R17-M12 Boost thru-axle Hub Motor
- Khgears – Compact High Ratio Downtube Motor System
- Imotek – “TEKFIT Cycle Ride Leader” – Cycling Posture Assessment and Training System
- Chi-Hung Information Consulting – USB Rechargeable Bike Rear Light
The press conference to announce the winners took place in Taipei, hosted ahead of Taipei Cycle and Taipei Cycle DigitalGo, which will both kick off on 9th March. There will be 638 exhibitors participating in the physical show, and 207 exhibitors will also be joining Taipei Cycle DigitalGo, the virtual exhibition.
At the press conference, Loewy, head of the jury, was invited to share his thoughts and observations on this year’s award winners and prospects beyond. Opening remarks were given by Guann-Jyh Lee, deputy director general, Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Leonor F. M. Lin, president and CEO, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), and Gina Chang, secretary general, Taiwan Bicycle Association (TBA).
In his opening remarks, Lee highlighted the success of Taiwan’s bicycle industry over the past two years. According to the Bureau of Foreign Trade’s latest statistics, traditional bicycle exports grew by 17% in volume (1.99 million units) and 19.7% in value (1314.3 million USD) from 2020 to 2021.
E-bikes had an even more outstanding performance with 987,000 units (+30%) exported in 2021 worth 1314.4 million USD (+33%). There has been double-digit growth for e-bike exports for four consecutive years. E-bikes will feature prominently in the upcoming Taipei Cycle DigitalGo, scheduled to take place from 9th March to 8th April.
