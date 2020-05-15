Taipei Cycle and TaiSPO online exhibition to launch in May

Share Facebook

Taipei Cycle and TaiSPO’s 2D and VR exhibition will launch online on 15th May.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most exhibitions in Taiwan were either postponed or cancelled in the first half of 2020. The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) therefore decided to accelerate the deployment of integrated online services and assisted manufacturers to create business opportunities online.

High unit price, smart use and electrification are the latest trends in Taiwan’s bicycle industry. In 2020 Q1, the export value of electric bicycles officially surpassed that of traditional bicycles. Taiwan offers a complete bicycle supply chain and stable leading global ICT research and development capabilities.

In addition to allowing buyers to place orders in 2D, Taipei Cycle will display 40 ‘Taipei Cycle d&i awards, Innovation Design Award-Winning Products’ in virtual reality. The winning products focus on consumer experience, smart use and lightweight.

With the development of new technologies such as the Internet of Things, exercising in a smarter and scientific way has brought a new business model to the sporting industry, integrating online and offline experiences. More and more sporting goods and fitness equipment manufacturers have introduced technology to develop personal sports analysis systems, virtual fitness maps, online streaming teaching, and various smart wearable devices, which demonstrate the trend of the sports technology era.

TaiSPO will present nine recipients of the ‘2020 TaiSPO Innovation Awards’ in virtual reality, including high-end fitness equipment, home sports health products and outdoor sports supplies. The winning products demonstrate the development trends of sports and fitness products. In addition to environmental protection and energy-saving trends, more emphasis has been placed on the combination of technology, service technology and cloud management systems.

For exhibitions that are postponed due to the pandemic, TAITRA will build a “2D Online Exhibition” to assist exhibitors in establishing e-commerce portals and digital catalogues to be launched on the first day of the original exhibition date. The online exhibition has a built-in online order placement function for buyers. Without time and location restrictions, purchase transactions can be made quickly.

To provide better services to Taiwan Trade Show exhibitors, TAITRA has launched a whole series of integrated online services, including pre-show online sourcing meetings, online new product launches, Taiwan Trade Show webinars and TTS Insights Online Series.

www.TaiwanTradeShows.com.tw

To discover the Taipei Cycle & TaiSPO online exhibitions, please visit:

2D Exhibition: https://taispo-cycle.taiwantrade.com/

VR Exhibition: https://livetour.istaging.com/023c9dc5-5b80-4a47-a678-fedaff27756d