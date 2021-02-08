Taipei Cycle physical show postponed, online event still on track for March

Taipei Cycle’s physical show has been postponed due to concerns about spreading COVID-19 infections.

The Taipei Cycle Show was set to be the first ‘hybrid’ show in the bike and sports industry this year, with a virtual show taking place and interacting with an online show at TaiNEX Hall 1 in Taiwan’s capital. Taipei Cycle Online is still set to take place as scheduled between 3rd-31st March.

Taipei Cycle Online has been made possible by a digital transformation of the show that started last year by building up online services and strategies to promote business between exhibitors and international buyers.

It will feature virtual booths, online meetings and online tours, as well as visitor demographic reports, while having parallel activities such as online press conferences, procurement meetings, forums and video launches.

Over 242 exhibitor booths will be on display at Taipei Cycle Online, with brands including SRAM, Shimano, Merida and Giant.

Show dates for the next physical shows will be announced soon. For more information, visit www.taipeicycle.com.tw.

