Taipei Cycle Show to sit alongside virtual event for 2021

The Taipei Cycle Show 2021 will sit alongside a new virtual event next March.

In a press conference broadcast from Taipei today, Walter Yeh, president of the show’s organising body TAITRA, announced the change to an audience of domestic and international media. Yeh was joined by three leading industry figures, Michael Tzeng, president and CEO of Merida, Bonnie Tu, chair of Giant Group, and Robert Wu, chair of KMC, at the leaders panel, who shared their thoughts on the key theme ‘Cycling Through The Pandemic’.

Taipei Cycle will still hold a physical exhibition next year, taking place as scheduled at TaiNex Halls 1 and 2 from 3rd-6th March, whilst Taipei Cycle Online will kick off on the same day but continue for one month.

Four elements comprise the new Taipei Cycle Online: a virtual hall and booths to display the offerings of all exhibitors, online networking platforms to schedule business meetings, live stream events to experience elements of the physical event in Taipei including the Fashion Show, Cycle Salon and an online forums discussing industry insights, and exclusive access to insights on buyer demographics following the show to inform marketing.

The physical event will feature dedicated exhibits to complete bicycles, bicycle parts, bicycle accessories, e-bikes and drive units, cycling services and smart cycling devices. The number of companies exhibiting e-bikes and drive units is expected to exceed 200 booths, doubling in size since last year.

Up to this July, Taiwan’s e-bike exports reached 410,000, up 21% from the same period last year. Export values of e-bikes reached $523 billion, on par with regular bikes, which stood at $583 billion.

“The pandemic has transformed the dynamic of trade and business and shifted the world towards being digital,” said Yeh. “We are excited to embrace that change with Taipei Cycle Online. Our joint exhibition platforms offer an innovative solution to our international exhibitors and attendees who, like us, want to continue getting the business of the cycling industry done whilst we weather the storm of COVID-19.”

