Tannus International announces worldwide patent on Armour tyre insert

Tannus International has announced its worldwide patent on Armour, a tyre insert available in both tubeless and tubed versions.

Drawing from 35 years of experience, Tannus International has spent years developing a product that enhances the ride of e-bikes, mountain bikes, and gravel bikes alike. Using Aither, a globally patented blend of polymers that is both shock absorbent and lightweight, the Tannus Armour Inserts intend to provide a “smooth and stress-free ride at a lower price than the competition”.

Tannus Armour cradles the tube with 15mm of puncture protection. Additional features include increased sidewall support, vibration damping, and run-flat capability.

Originally founded in South Korea in 2003 by chemical engineer Youngki Lee, Tannus now has over 70 employees whose key focus is R&D, production and Asian distribution. Following the success and evolution of the Aither compound, Tannus International was established as a joint venture between Lee and Jazz Walia with its office based in London. Walia, the CEO and co-founder of Tannus International, has over 20 years of experience in the bicycle industry and has managed Tannus’ international distribution operation since 2013. Tannus International now distributes to OEMs, retailers and cyclists in over 20 countries worldwide.

The global Armour patent includes insert technology that wraps up into the rim sidewall. This technology ensures tube protection from the bottom of the tyre to the rim sidewall. In recognition of the company’s work to originate, secure and commercialise its IP over the years, the South Korean Government awarded Tannus the “IP-R&D Outstanding Institution Award” in 2019. This patent is active in the following countries: Korea, China, Japan, USA, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, and Sweden.

To learn more about Tannus and its products, visit www.Tannus.com.

