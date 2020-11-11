Tannus Tyres confirmed as headline sponsor for BikeBiz Awards 2020

Share Facebook

Tannus Tyres will act as the headline sponsor for this year’s BikeBiz Awards.

The brand is also sponsoring the Innovation from a Newcomer Award for 2020.

The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19. The entry and decision-making process is following the usual format, with the winners being revealed online on Friday 11th December.

“I’m delighted to be back as a main sponsor of the BikeBiz Awards which recognises the best talent in the UK cycling scene,” said Jazz Walia, CEO of Tannus Tyres. “Our industry has grown exponentially over the last nine months and I’d really like to thank BikeBiz for all the work it has done in promoting the cycling community.

“At Tannus, I’m also pleased to say we have had two major technological breakthroughs and have recently launched a groundbreaking tubeless tyre with extra rim protection, and the popular Tannus Armour which is gaining traction all over the world.”

The BikeBiz Awards offers an array of expertly-curated categories, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to accolades for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.

Voting is now open for this year’s iteration and will close on 27th November. For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters. Pure Electric is sponsoring the Cycle Advocacy Award at the BikeBiz Awards 2020. The specialist electric mobility retailer has stores nationwide, offering a range of e-scooters, e-bikes and accessories, together with e-bike demo centres in selected stores, plus service and repair centres.