Team AERO partners with Verve Cycling for eRacing power measurement

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Verve Cycling has announced a two-year partnership with Team AERO.

Based in Victoria, Eastern Australia, the Australian Esports Racing Organisation has set itself the aim of showcasing and developing both emerging and established talent in the virtual domain. The InfoCrank will be used to validate all on-screen performances and help support the riders to excel in both the virtual and real worlds.

Bryan Taylor, Verve Cycling CEO, said: “It’s incredible to see the explosion of the popularity of the InfoCrank within eRacing, and to see yet another top team choose to use the InfoCrank to help retain the fairness and credibility of online performances is a further endorsement of its peerless performance.

“We’re always strategic with our partnerships at Verve Cycling and Team AERO is just as passionate about the accuracy and repeatability of power-measurement as we are. Their objective of using the virtual world to open up competitive cycling for all can only be a force for good; developing the next generation of elite cyclists has always been a key motivating factor in what we do at Verve Cycling and we’re truly proud to be a part of that journey.”

Tully Lyster, co-founder of Team AERO, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Verve Cycling and use the InfoCrank as our power meter of choice. Our team is built on integrity and legitimacy, and having such a trusted power source validating our riders’ performances shows our commitment to this.

“Through our partnership, using the Infocrank, we aim to profile our riders’ power data results and help educate the eSports community in using an accurate power source. The AERO team look forward to helping all riders make the best and informed decisions when investing in a power meter.”

Born out of a requirement for accurate and consistent data, the InfoCrank power meter provides precise results and as the data doesn’t drift over time, it does not require regular recalibration. The InfoCrank was recently announced as the power meter of choice for Canyon ZCC and is also used by the UCI and the GB Cycling Team

Read the July edition of BikeBiz below: