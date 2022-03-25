Tell us your stories: BikeBiz wants to hear your tales from the workshop

Do you have a funny, eye-opening, or important story from the workshop? An interaction with a customer that you particularly remember?

BikeBiz is looking for tales from the workshop to feature in the May edition of our magazine, and we’d love to hear from you.

Email rebecca.morley@biz-media.co.uk or fill out the form below to tell us your stories – an example of which from Butternut Bikes’ Gav Hudson, which originally appeared in the March edition of BikeBiz, can be found below.

Fill in the questionnaire here:

Tales from the workshop – Butternut Bikes’ Gav Hudson

This tale first appeared in the March edition of BikeBiz magazine

At the end of one of the lockdowns we were in a pub and a guy walked in with a small kid’s bike under his arm. Alex, who works for me, noticed that the forks were on backward, so he went over.

Of course I’ve got a multi-tool in a bag somewhere, so I pulled it out, swapped the forks around, and the guy said thanks very much. We went and sat down at our separate tables and I was a bit annoyed he didn’t send a pint over to say thank you.

A couple of months later, a bloke turned up one day and he said: “I’ve got my bike booked in for services. I don’t know if you remember me, but you fixed my kid’s bike in a pub about two months ago.”

He said he didn’t want to send a pint over because there was a pandemic and he thought it might be weird, but he offered to buy us breakfast? Brilliant.

So he dropped his bike off with us, went down to the bakery and got some bacon rolls and some coffees for us all. I thought that was worth it all.

Then he said he had been eyeing up getting some new wheels for his bike, those Princeton Carbonworks wheels. I said that they’re great, they are £3,500, he asked if we could get? And I said yes.

We ended up selling him – well, he sold himself – and we were happy to come very close to the price they were available for online – thank you Ison Distribution for helping us with that.

It was our biggest sale to date until today was because we engaged with the community and fixed a kid’s bike.