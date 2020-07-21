Temple Cycles launches two new Adventure bikes

Share Facebook

Temple Cycles has launched two new Adventure bikes, the Adventure Disc 1 and the Adventure Disc 3.

The Adventure Disc 1 – £2595

This is the evolution of the Adventure Disc platform and the “ultimate steel frame do-it-all”. Temple has equipped it with Shimano’s top tier gravel groupset, GRX 800, which delivers “crispy and precise shifting all day long”. Thru-axles add stability and security when heading off-road and a host of other premium components from Brooks, Hunt and Panaracer complete the package.

Key spec highlights:

– Heat-treated Reynolds 725 steel with through-axles and flat mounts

– Hunt 4 Season Gravel Disc handbuilt wheelset

– Shimano GRX 800 groupset

– Panaracer Gravelking SK tyres, tubeless

– 650b compatible

– Flared drop bars

– Brooks Cambium All-Weather saddle and bar wrap

– Lifetime warranty on frame and forks

– Available as frameset only

The Adventure Disc 3 – £1495

This is a versatile bike that can “easily transport you and all your kit to wherever you want to go”. Temple designed it to be the “ultimate” touring bike with gravel capabilities.

Key spec highlights:

– Heat-treated Reynolds 725 steel

– 3×9 Shimano/Temple drivetrain

– 650b compatible

– Flared drop bars

– Temple Finishing kit

– TRP spyre disc brakes for ultimate reliability

– Lifetime warranty on frame and forks

– Available as frameset only

