Temporary cycle lane to be removed on Kensington High Street

A temporary cycle lane on Kensington High Street will be removed this week after businesses and residents reportedly said the experimental scheme was “not working”.

Kensington Business Forum and Kensington and Chelsea Chamber of Commerce both wrote to the council to ask that the temporary lane be removed in time for Christmas shoppers to visit the High Street.

Councillor Johnny Thalassites, lead member for transport, said: “The cycle lane was a trial scheme to help those hopping on bikes during lockdowns and encourage shoppers to the high street. Businesses and residents have told us loud and clear that they believe the experiment has not worked. We are listening.

“By removing the temporary lanes as lockdown lifts, we hope to help get the high street moving again and give our local economy the best possible chance of a good December.”

However, in a video on Twitter, Jeremy Vine said it has ‘massively’ improved safety for people who cycle.

I guess this will be my last time on the High Street Kensington cycle lane. They have only been in place for two months, and they are reportedly being ripped out next week after residents’ complaints. But I had an interesting encounter when I headed there today: pic.twitter.com/6M6w3OYswW — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) November 28, 2020

BetterStreets4KC is urging people to tell the council why the lane should be made permanent, saying that cycling numbers have more than doubled even within a few weeks, and congestion is lower than before the scheme was put in.

If you live around High Street Kensington in West London and are using or like the new cycle lane, do let @RBKC know why it is needed via https://t.co/rHfdNx9xLk#SpacetoMove https://t.co/Yk6pd2vlYk — Sustrans (@sustrans) November 30, 2020

