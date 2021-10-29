Ten Zwift Academy Road finalists announced

Share Facebook

Zwift has announced the ten finalists for the 2021 Zwift Academy Road programme.

Five women and five men will now progress to the Zwift Academy Road Finals in Mallorca, Spain where they will compete for a professional cycling contract with either CANYON//SRAM Racing or Alpecin-Fenix.

More than 150,000 riders took part in the 2021 Zwift Academy Road. For most, the Academy gave an opportunity to improve from the baseline to finish line rides. For a handful, each year Zwift Academy Road presents an opportunity to win a professional cycling contract. The ten finalists will now be tested both on and off-bike as they look to overcome the last challenge, the Zwift Academy Road finals.

The five finalists competing for a spot with CANYON//SRAM are Caitlin Conyers, Bermuda, Imogen Alton, Australia, Maud Oudeman, The Netherlands, Rachael Wales, Australia, and Willemijn Prins, The Netherlands.

The five finalists competing for the contract with Alpecin-Fenix are Alex Bogna, Australia, Byron Munton, South Africa, Cooper Sayers, Australia, Mads Rahbek, Denmark, and Samuel Hill, Australia.

For the first time, both the men’s and women’s finals will be held together at the same camp. As with the training programme, the finals will see all ten finalists complete some tasks together while others will be performed with their prospective teams. Team riders and staff of CANYON//SRAM Racing and Alpecin-Fenix will be present at the camp in Mallorca. The Zwift Academy Coaches at Dig Deep Coaching as well as the Team Coaches will be analysing all performances of the finalists from their outdoor efforts of the famed climbs of Mallorca, their grit in Zwift races as well as off the bike challenges.

The finals will be broadcast by GCN with five films being released capturing the action from finals week. The winners will be announced in the last film that is published on 17th December. zwift.com/academy