Tern announces $45,000 in Give Back Grants to non-profit organisations

Tern has announced the grant recipients of this year’s Give Back Programme: World Bicycle Relief, PeopleForBikes and Trips for Kids.

Every year, Tern donates at least 1% of the previous year’s net profits to social or environmental causes. The Give Back Programme reflects its commitment to supporting groups that are working towards a better, healthier and more equitable planet. For 2021, Tern’s donations to the three organisations totals more than $45,000.

“2020 had such a massive impact on everyone, everywhere, and in so many ways—but the one thing that really hit home for me was the appalling levels of inequality that are out there,” stated Josh Hon, Tern team captain. “So we’re focusing our Give Back dollars on organisations that are working to make a difference. That these organisations are bicycle and transportation-focused is icing on the cake.”

World Bicycle Relief

Founded in response to the Indian Ocean tsunami, World Bicycle Relief has spent the past 15 years helping to reduce inequity and change the trajectory of individuals, families, and entire communities in developing countries. With an approach that prioritises women and girls, at least 70% of programme participants receiving bicycles are female.

Tern’s sponsorship will be applied in its entirety to the Women on Wheels campaign. This year, the campaign focuses on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on women and girls and addresses the increasing gender disparity in developing regions.

PeopleForBikes

The PeopleForBikes Foundation maintains a portfolio of programmes working at the local level to advance their mission of getting more people riding bikes more often and making biking better for everyone. The organisation awards Community Grants twice a year for bicycle infrastructure projects across the US, including bike lanes, trails, parks and paths, with a particular focus on projects that serve those with few places to safely ride.

Tern’s sponsorship will help fund a Community Grant for a bike park or pump track project serving a high-need, under-resourced BIPOC community. PeopleForBikes is expected to review the pool of applicants in the fall and award the grant in December.

Trips for Kids

Using the bicycle as a tool to better the lives of the youth they serve, Trips for Kids operates through a network of 50 mostly volunteer-driven chapters in North America. The nonprofit’s mission is for every kid in every community to have access to cycling, the outdoors and a basic understanding of their impact on the environment.

Tern’s support will be mainly directed to one of the organisation’s most recent initiatives, More Girls on Bikes, which aims to increase both female ridership and leadership within the Trips for Kids community by 10% by the end of 2022, and which will also include introducing more girls to bicycle mechanics.

In addition, Tern’s sponsorship will help develop the Learn+Earn-a-Bike Online programme, which enables a virtual version of their in-person Earn-a-Bike Workshop, with the goal to reach 250 youth in 2021 and 1,000 youth in 2022.

“We are so grateful for Tern’s commitment to our Women on Wheels campaign through their 2021 Give Back programme,” stated Claire Geiger, director of partnerships at World Bicycle Relief. “Partnerships like this help drive our work forward and empower women and girls with reliable bicycles, enabling them to ride towards a brighter future. A big thank you to Tern for helping bring life-changing Buffalo bikes to rural communities worldwide.”

Hon added: “We’ve just celebrated our tenth birthday at Tern and it means a lot to me and the entire team to be in a position to support organisations that are doing such amazing work. Business can be about much more than just making money – it can also be about making a positive impact on society and we’ve got some inspiring role models in companies like Patagonia and REI.”

To learn more about this year’s selected organisations, please visit:

https://worldbicyclerelief.org

https://www.peopleforbikes.org

https://www.tripsforkids.org

