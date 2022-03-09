Tern launches new compact e-bike designed for the city

Share Facebook

E-bike specialists Tern have released their latest compact model, designed for city life.

The Tern Quick Haul incorporates plenty of features from the brand’s ever-popular e-cargo range, and fits it into a smaller package, making it easy to use in busy streets and crowded parking areas.

Retailing for between £2,800 and £3,000, the Quick Haul will be arriving in stores in Q2/2022/

Josh Hon, Tern founder, said: “The Quick Haul is how an e-bike optimized for city life should be designed.

“It should have a low step-through frame for convenience; it should have plenty of room to carry stuff or even an extra passenger; and it should be built tough, so you can count on it for reliable long-term usage. And it should be compact so it can easily navigate stairwells, elevators, crowded bike parking areas, and busy streets.”

The Quick Haul will come in two models, the D8and the P9, while a third model, the P5i, will be introduced in Europe and then will be rolled out in other markets at a later date.

Tern has designed their latest model with a max gross vehicle weight of 150kg, with a range of options for transporting children, pets, and cargo, thanks to Tern’s ecosystem of accessories.

The D8 Model (£2,800) will come with the Bosch Active Line Plus, 1×8 drivetrain, while the D9 (£3,000) will have the Bosch Performance Line or Performance Line Sport, 1×9 drivetrain.

In January, Tern became the latest business to support the Bicycle Association’s Investors in Cycling programme, which was designed to promote the growth of cycling through advocacy.

The urban mobility specialist joins over 1,100 bike businesses in the initiative launched by the BA in December 2021. All are businesses that, in one way or another, support the industry’s collective advocacy work, led by the BA on behalf of the UK cycling industry.